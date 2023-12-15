85-year-old stabs wife to death after fight over pancakes

An 85-year-old gentleman has been accused of fatally stabbing his 81-year-old wife because she made him food that he did not want.
The incident began yesterday around 3:40pm when Steven Schwartz became frustrated with his wife, Sharron Schwartz, for serving him a plate of pancakes. He later said he has a "condition of eating diversion" and depression that led him to stabbing his wife multiple times in the back. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died. Although Schwartz admitted that he stabbed her, he also "pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of second-degree murder while armed," according to the Daily Beast.
From NBC News:
According to a police affidavit filed in the district criminal case, Steven Schwartz said that he has an aversion to food, his wife was trying to make him eat and there was an argument. …
He said in the presence of police that he has a condition of eating diversion and depression. He also said that his wife did not deserve to die and that he wished he had died, according to the police affidavit.
In a later interview, he told investigators that he and his wife were married for 40 years, that he loved her and he had prayed the killing was a delusion, according to another police document filed with the court. He said he had been recovering from a stroke at the time, according to the document.
Steven Schwartz is charged with second-degree murder while armed, the U.S. attorney's office said. A Superior Court judge ordered Schwartz held without bail Thursday, it said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.