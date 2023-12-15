85-year-old stabs wife to death after fight over pancakes

An 85-year-old gentleman has been accused of fatally stabbing his 81-year-old wife because she made him food that he did not want.

The incident began yesterday around 3:40pm when Steven Schwartz became frustrated with his wife, Sharron Schwartz, for serving him a plate of pancakes. He later said he has a "condition of eating diversion" and depression that led him to stabbing his wife multiple times in the back. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died. Although Schwartz admitted that he stabbed her, he also "pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of second-degree murder while armed," according to the Daily Beast.

From NBC News: