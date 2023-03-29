Louisiana man fired after urinating in water supply, caught on camera

Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Mastin of Baton Rouge was recorded on security video relieving himself in a large tank at the Donaldsonville water plant, an action that is strongly discouraged by the plant's management.

According to WBRZ, the unapproved urination took place on March 19. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office identified Mastin and arrested him on two counts of contaminating water supplies and two counts of criminal damage to a critical infrastructure.

Security footage reveals Mastin approaching a surveillance camera and adjusting it to move his lower body out of frame. He then stands on a platform above the water for about a minute and a half before returning to the camera and repositioning it to its original angle.

"At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements," the water plant said in a statement.

"Following his arrest, Mastin refused to tell APSO investigators why he allegedly relieved himself in the water supply, particularly when there was a bathroom located nearby on the same floor, according to a report from The Advocate," reports Law & Crime. "The report further states that officials went through surveillance footage and found that Mastin had urinated in the pool at least one other time in the last 30 days, which is as far back as the plant's video archives go."

[Thumbnail image: Ascension Parish Water Treatment Plant]