Extreme Beachcombing is a beautiful short film about a collector.

John Anderson has been collecting man made objects that wash up on the shores of the Pacific Northwest for the past 46 years.

Anderson runs the unique Beachcombing Museum in Forks, Washington, where he shows all his found treasures. At the museum, you can see a vast array of items he's found on the beach from old boat parts to plastic toys.

This fascinating documentary is narrated by Anderson. The film is poetic and heartwarming as it explores what Anderson calls "extreme beachcombing". Hearing Anderson talk about the different objects in the museum and explain what they mean to him is great fun. Personally, I find a place like this to be way cooler than most contemporary art galleries. I hope I can visit sometime.

From Youtube: "This is a HELP I'M ON FIRE production. Video made by Ryan Pinkard and Christian Klinthol"

See Also: John's Beachcombing Museum is an eco friendly attraction made from objects found on the beach