Spectacular ad for D&D movie Honor Among Thieves Gareth Branwyn 6:27 am Wed Mar 29, 2023 Time flies when you play D&D. #DnDMovie #FreaksandGeeks pic.twitter.com/iW8MqnP3Pt— Dungeons & Dragons Movie (@DnDMovie) March 28, 2023 If the movie is half as good as this ad… [H/t Tim Hutchings] COMMENTS Dungeons & Dragons Movie trailers tabletop games tabletop gaming TTRPGs What's new in tabletop gaming for March 2023 Here are some of the games that have caught my fancy of late. As always, these are tabletop games that are new and interesting to me and may not necessarily… READ THE REST Talking to a D&D executive producer about their Open Game License debacle Bob, from the TTRPG channel, Bob the World Builder, was chosen by Wizards of the Coast as one of the YouTubers to sit down with to openly talk about the… READ THE REST Should a Dungeon Master change a game campaign to be "cruelty free?" Roleplaying gamers reading this may have seen a story making the rounds recently about a DM being asked by one of their players to change their campaign to be cruelty-free,… READ THE REST Get outside for spring with this bundled golf course pass and Restaurant.com gift card, now only $45 We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're an avid golfer, you've probably… READ THE REST Score major savings on your spring break getaway with Dollar Flight Club, now only $50 We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The weather is finally warming up,… READ THE REST Keep your media fully protected with 10TB of cloud storage from Degoo, now only $99.99 We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There are plenty of data storage… READ THE REST