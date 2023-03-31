Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch movie has found its lead

You have to give Disney credit; when they make a decision to do something, no matter how ill-advised, they'll always go down with the ship. Although a decent idea at first, Disney's live-action films have slowly become one of the company's most hated pieces of content. Both fans and critics have been vocal about how little magic Disney's live-action remakes retain from their source material. Plus, they're also kind of corny and often shoddily put together in such a transparent attempt to bilk parents out of their money via nostalgia.

However, even though the company's last live-action adaptation of Pinocchio was met with a litany of negative reviews, Disney has decided to stay the course and keep churning out more detestable perversions of their classic films. What's next on the menu? According to Deadline, the Lilo & Stitch live-action adaptation-starring Zach Galifianakis as the eponymous Stitch-has found its Lilo.