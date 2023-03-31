Donald Trump eggs on his MAGA mob, calling out the judge in indictment case: He "HATES ME"

Cry-bully Donald Trump blows his MAGA-mob whistle as he points his little finger at the New York City judge assigned to his arraignment on Tuesday.

"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME," he tattled on his Truth Social platform, playing victim as all bullies do when faced with consequences for their abhorrent actions.

The former twice-impeached president then makes sure to inform his mad minions — many who are armed — who their next target is.

"His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who 'railroaded' my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a 'plea' deal … He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn't 'plead,' VICIOUSLY." (See Trump's coded message below, posted by Mike Sington.)

No need to hand this conman a box of tissues.