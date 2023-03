Parting Stone, a "death curious" start-up in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is doing something pretty cool. They believe that when someone we love dies, we should be able to keep a connection with them in a meaningful way. That's why they're turning cremated remains into smooth stones that you can hold in your hand and keep close to you. It's like having a physical piece of your loved one (person or pet) to remember them by. Catch them on Shark Tank on April 7. (via Vince Kadlubek)