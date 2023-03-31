Watch Michael Jackson's drummer Jonathan Moffett play "Billie Jean"

We've posted Jonathan Moffett (playing drums on "Smooth Criminal") here on Boing Boing before, and we're back to share a newly recorded video. Drumeo provides a brief bio of Moffett:

Jonathan "Sugarfoot" Moffett has recorded and/or toured with some of the greatest pop artists of our time, including Elton John, Janet Jackson, The Jacksons, Cameo, Lionel Richie, George Michael, Kenny G, Doug Miller, Peter Cetera, Bill Meyers, and Cirque du Soleil, besides guest appearing at popular television shows like The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, Saturday Night Live, and The Arsenio Hall Show. Among his biggest musical feats, none come close to his extensive work with the all-time greatest pop artists of the last 100 years: Madonna and Michael Jackson. Jonathan toured extensively with Madonna and recorded drums for several of her albums, including "True Blue" and "Like A Prayer". As for the king of pop himself, Jonathan was his drummer for The Destiny Tour, Triumph Tour, Victory Tour, 1988 Grammy Awards with Michael, HIStory Tour, Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration, This Is It, & Cirque's Immortal World Tour.

Earlier this month, Moffett was recorded by Drumeo playing drums on Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean," and just a few days ago Moffett tweeted that the video had garnered over a million views in just over a week:

My "Billie Jean" performance on Drumeo has hit a million views in a little over a WEEK! Thank you for those of you who tuned in…and for those of you haven't seen it, make sure to check it out here: https://youtu.be/gFbZiIjFmz8 A lot more videos will be coming your way including some of my own original music and songs from other artists I've worked with, as well, including Madonna, Janet, Cameo, etc.

Here's the video on Drumeo's YouTube page, which they describe this way:

Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" is undoubtedly one of the most iconic songs of all time. It's a timeless classic that continues to inspire new generations of musicians and fans alike. The song's driving beat is undoubtedly one of its most memorable features. From the very first notes of the song, Sugarfoot's drumming sets the tone. The iconic hi-hat pattern is executed flawlessly, giving the song its signature groove. Throughout the track, Sugarfoot's playing is tasteful and precise, never overpowering the other instruments but always driving the song forward. Playing live with three kick drums is not an easy task, and it requires an incredible amount of skill and precision. Jonathan Moffett is a master of this technique, and he executes it flawlessly in his performance of "Billie Jean". Let's take a closer look at how he does it.

And, just because it's well worth watching again, here's Moffett performing "Smooth Criminal," which was also recorded by and posted on Drumeo.