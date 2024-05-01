Listen to Robert Plant as a forklift, Kurt Cobain as a coffee grinder, and Michael Jackson as a dot matrix printer

Avid Pro Tools, makers of music-making software, recently posted this funny and surprisingly accurate video of "rock stars that sound like…"

Have you ever thought about how Robert Plant sounds like a forklift? Or how Kurt Cobain sounds like a coffee grinder? Or have you heard microwave popcorn popping and thought, oh, that sounds exactly like David Lee Roth!?

As unlikely as those comparisons sound, they are, somehow, uncannily accurate, as this video demonstrates. It also features Ozzy Osbourne as windshield wipers, Henry Rollins as a lyre, and—in my opinion, the most accurate one of all—Michael Jackson as a dot matrix printer. Enjoy!

Watch it on Facebook or YouTube.