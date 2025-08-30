Warehouse worker fired after "impersonating Michael Jackson" wins unfair dismissal case

A warehouse worker's habit of making Michael Jackson noises—"hee hee" and "woo" and what have you—got him fired from his warehouse job in Manchester. Or perhaps it was because he was accused of making racist monkey noises at a black colleague. Either way, he won a claim of unfair dismissal at a tribunal and was awarded "more than £10,000" in compensation.

A colleague, referred to as SM, reported to his manager that he had been a victim of bullying in December 2023, according to the tribunal's judgment.

Mr Zawadzki was told a complaint had been made against him in which the colleague alleged he made a "screaming noise in the style of Michael Jackson", which was described as a high-pitched "hee hee" sound.

He later admitted making "grunting and moaning" noises with another colleague and agreed these could be described as "orgasmic" and it was "not appropriate" in the workplace.