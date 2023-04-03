Another Tesla bursts into flames after a terrible incident

For unknown reasons, a Tesla with four passengers drove off Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard and hit a lamp post, then a tree, and subsequently burst into flame. The driver escaped before the car caught flame and disappeared into the night. Bystanders attempted to help free the remaining passengers, two were rushed to the hospital, and sadly one did not make it.

ABC7:

