Brazilian fisherman untangles baby dolphin from net, returns it to water with a kiss

This sweet baby dolphin was tangled up in a fishing net, but luckily this kind fisherman was there to rescue it and release it from the net. This event happened on December 30, 2020 in Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil, but the video is making its rounds again via Reddit, where I first saw it this morning. The original video, as far as I can tell, was posted by Viral Hog in January, 2021, with the following text, which appears to be a quote from the fisherman in the video:

"I went to sea fishing. Upon returning from fishing, I saw something moving in the middle of the water and put my boat in the direction of this thing. I saw after getting close that it was a dolphin trapped in a fishing net, when the animal spotted my boat, it came towards me. When I caught the dolphin he was calm. Then I pulled him out of the fishing net and threw him in the sea again."

My favorite part of the video, of course, is when the fisherman gives the tiny dolphin a kiss on its head before setting it back in the water. I hope that little dolphin is thriving!