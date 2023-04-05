Cash App creator stabbed to death in San Francisco

Tech executive Bob Lee—creator of Cash App, former CTO at Square (now Block), and chief product officer at MobileCoin—was stabbed to death overnight in San Francisco. He was 43. No arrests have been made as of yet. What an absolute tragedy. Our condolences to Lee's family, friends, and colleagues. From the San Francisco Chronicle:

"He was a generous decent human being who didn't deserve to be killed," wrote Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, a crytocurrency company, on Twitter, noting that Lee was a father.

Another friend wrote on Twitter that he learned Lee was killed while walking in the city. Lee was apparently visiting San Francisco from Miami after moving there recently, according to friends and social media posts.

"He was in the 'good' part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack," wrote UFC/MMA fighter Jake Shields[…]

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, whose district includes Rincon Point, called the slaying a "senseless tragedy" and said hes been communicating with police about the status of the investigation.

"I've heard from a number of my constituents in Rincon Point, South Beach and East Cut, many of whom have already voiced concerns to me about public safety challenges," Dorsey contiued. "I understand their concerns, and I'm asking them to cooperate with police in their investigation, and make sure police have access to any surveillance video to which they may have access."