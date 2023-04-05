Street Fighter franchise set to expand into film and TV with Legendary Studios acquisition

Street Fighter is in the middle of a massive boom in popularity. The collapse of the arcade scene at the dawn of the 21st century caused a plethora of video game genres to fall from grace. One of the genres that suffered the steepest decline from the death of arcades was the fighting game genre. Consequently, only Street Fighter and a handful of other franchises were able to survive in the post-arcade landscape due to the strength of their brand.

Flashforward to the present, and Capcom is readying the release of the hotly anticipated Street Fighter 6 in June of this year. Since we've finally reached a point in technology where online play can rival the experience of local play, fighting games are starting to make a resurgence in popularity, and Street Fighter 6 is leading the charge. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Street Fighter's buzz is going to spread to the world of film and television as Legendary Studios has acquired the rights to produce content based on the iconic fighting game.

From Hollywood Reporter: