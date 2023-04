Between Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Brothers, it looks like video game movies are making a comeback – and this time, they're actually half decent! Not to be outdone, it seems Capcom is vying for another adaptation of its iconic Street Fighter series, having sold off the film rights to to Legendary Entertainment only a few days ago. It didn't take long for an official announcement to roll out, although we don't have anything to go on beyond 'it's happening at some point':

📣 A new live-action Street Fighter movie is in the works! Co-produced by @Legendary Entertainment and Capcom. More news to come in the future! 👀 #StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/DyvjyWkXi2 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 5, 2023 People are harsh on the previous live-action Street Fighter film, released in 1994, but it's just the right mix of camp, over-the-top action and humor (both intentional and otherwise) that fits a series all about giant, musclebound men, women and mutants visiting exotic locales and punching each other.