Police in Farmington, New Mexico, respond to wrong house and kill innocent man there

In Farmington, New Mexico, police "mistakenly approached the wrong house" and when 52-year-old Robert Dotson appeared at the door with a handgun, they killed him. They claim to have announced themselves as police, but the man's wife reportedly opened fire on the intruders and only stopped when she realized they were, in fact, police.

Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was uninjured. New Mexico State Police said the Farmington police officers were not injured and will not be identified at this time. Body camera video of the police response is expected to be released in the coming days.

"This is an extremely traumatic event," said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe in a video statement. I hope he recovers soon.