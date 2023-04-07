Tesla workers reportedly passed around private video from customers' cars

Just because a company — like, say, Tesla — promises that your privacy "is and will always be enormously important to us," doesn't mean your privacy is important to them. Nor does it mean your privacy will be protected. Where there's a camera, there's a way — to invade your privacy, that is.

And that's what's been happening at Tesla, according to Reuters, who reports that from 2019–2022, employees had fun sharing private footage — from the dramatic (such as car chases) to the embarrassing (such as a man appearing without any clothes on) to the silly (mundane but meme-worthy) — recorded by Tesla cameras built into customers' cars.

"It was a breach of privacy, to be honest. And I always joked that I would never buy a Tesla after seeing how they treated some of these people," one of the 300 former employees interviewed by Reuters said.

"I'm bothered by it because the people who buy the car, I don't think they know that their privacy is, like, not respected … We could see them doing laundry and really intimate things. We could see their kids," another said.

