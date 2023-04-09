Jack Black's song about Peaches from the new Super Mario Bros movie gets the Lyrical Lemonade treatment

For several years, one YouTube channel and director has helped steer the hip-hop zeitgeist as the modern equivalent of MTV. Music video director Cole Bennett has become synonymous with contemporary rap music by crafting a plethora of fantastic music videos for the current roster of hip-hop heavyweights. What sets Bennett's videos apart from his peers is how expertly they match a song's tone while also helping to cement an artist's idiosyncratic aesthetic through his peerless skills as a videographer. Although Bennett started off in the local Chicago "Drill Rap" scene, the quality of his videos has courted the attention of artists around the world.

As his stock in the industry has grown, Cole Bennett has collaborated with several a-list musicians, including Eminem. In the video linked above, you can check out Bennett's collaboration with Jack Black for the song Peaches from the new Super Mario Bros movie from Illumination Studios.