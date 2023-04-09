Nora Forster, German music promoter and wife of John Lydon, dead at 80

Nora Forster, German rock music promoter and wife of Sex Pistol and PiL founder John Lydon, is dead at 80 after years of battling Alzheimer's.

Forster, a German-born publishing heiress and music promoter who gained fame as the wife of John Lydon — otherwise known as Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols — and the mother of Arianna Forster, or Ari Up, the lead singer of the influential all-female punk band the Slits, died on Thursday. She was 80.

Her death was announced by John Lydon on Twitter. "Nora had been living with Alzheimer's for several years," the announcement said. "In which time John had become her full time career." He did not say where she died.