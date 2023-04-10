Sally O'Malley is back and she still likes to kick and stretch. Molly Shannon brought her famous-for-being-fabulously-50 character back in a Saturday Night Live sketch where she replaces Nick Jonas in the Jonas Brothers' more mature stage act. Possible TW: Camel toe as deep as the Grand Canyon.
50-year-old Sally O'Malley returns as Jonas Brothers dancer on SNL
