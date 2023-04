Boston police responded to reports that an individual armed with a long gun was lurking around a busy train station on Friday night. Turns out, it was Boba Fett.

What was Boba doing in Beantown? Multiple police units arrived but quickly determined that this wasn't the real bounty hunter but rather a Star Wars fan doing cosplay for an area anime convention.

"Officers conversed with the individual and the scene was safe," MBTA Transit Police tweeted.

Whew.