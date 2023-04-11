Looks like we're going to have to wait a while for season two of Arcane

Since Arcane, Netflix's animated adaptation of the hyper-popular League of Legends video game franchise hit screens in 2021, Hollywood has started to produce a handful of quality video game adaptations. HBO just finished airing the first season of its critically acclaimed version of Naughty Dog's zombie drama The Last of Us, and Illumination Studios made bank with The Super Mario Bros movie last weekend. Even though we're in a golden age of video game adaptations, it's important to remember that when it was released, many fans touted Arcane as the greatest gaming adaptation of all time.

With all of the critical and financial success that Arcane garnered during its first season, the show would already be well on its third. However, the masterful team of animators at Fortiche Productions needs some time to craft a quality season, and according to Comicbook.com, that means we're probably going to be waiting for a while. Oh, the misery.