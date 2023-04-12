Terminator to the rescue: Schwarzenegger fills LA pothole himself

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger grew tired of waiting for the Los Angeles Department of Public Works to repair a large pothole on his street, so he bought packages of asphalt and filled the hole himself.

"Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it," he tweeted. "I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go."

NPR reached out to the Los Angeles Department of Public Works, but has yet to receive a reply. No doubt they are busy crafting a statement that's part apology, part excuse, and part scolding. I bet they'll arrive on the scene in the next 24 hours to dig up Schwarzenegger's work and re-fill the hole.