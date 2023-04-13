"Claudia," a 19-year-old selling nudes on Reddit is actually an AI creation

It didn't take long for people to discover that "Claudia" is an AI creation, but most people on Reddit don't seem to mind being tricked by a digital persona.

Rolling Stone interviewed the two computer science students behind her Claudia. The students admitted to creating the account as a joke after discovering a Reddit post about a user who made $500 catfishing others with photos of real women. They even made around $100 selling Claudia's AI-generated nudes before other Reddit users exposed the account. Despite this, the creators continue to share suggestive images of Claudia on other subreddits.

The team behind Claudia, who chose to remain anonymous, explained their motivation, saying, "You could say this whole account is just a test to see if you can fool people with AI pictures." They drew comparisons to vtubers who "create their own characters and play as an entirely different person.

"We honestly didn't think it would get this much traction."