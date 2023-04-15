Republicans, realizing Anheuser-Busch is a significant donor, are quietly reversing their position on Bud Light

Republicans are proving just how for sale their outrage is. Initially, the National Republican Congressional Committee used the outrage over Bud Light working with a transgender actress to raise funds. As Republicans began to realize that Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch is a major donor, the NRCC disappeared their fundraising tweet, and other Republicans have been to remind folks of how 'Murican Bud Light is.
The National Republican Congressional Committee initially used the beer beef to raise funds in its latest "anti-woke" campaign, but on Saturday quietly deleted a tweet critical of the beer, whose owner happens to be one of their biggest donors, Anheuser-Busch, according to the Daily Beast's report.
The outlet reported that the NRCC, which backs Republican congressional campaigns, sent out a now-deleted tweet suggesting that Bud Light "tastes light water."
…
The backtracking comes just one day after Donald Trump Jr. called on conservatives to ease up on their boycott of the "conservative-leaning" Bud Light. And just last week, Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tried to weigh in on the so-called "woke beer" debate, only to have it blow up in his face.