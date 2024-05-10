Donald Trump hits rock bottom as Junior desperately begs: "Even $1 will go a long way" (video)

The bible business turned out to be a bust for the Trump family, as Junior Trump just posted a video on Facebook begging his daddy's MAGA disciples for any amount they could spare.

"Even one dollar will go a long way in helping us make America great again," Junior says, staring into the camera with a look of sheer desperation. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Since the beginning of the 2024 race, President Biden has been, as PBS recently put it, a "fundraising juggernaut" that has raised "gobs of cash," while the grifting Trump family has resorted to begging for coins. So much for being a proud billionaire.