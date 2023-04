Some people don't mind eating a banana with a few dark spots (aka bruises) on it, while others prefer completely yellow bananas. The Banana Bruiser is in a category of their own. They create super intricate artworks on banana peels by intentionally bruising images onto the banana. Here's a bunny, Ernie from Sesame Street, and a bird that has crashed into a window. We're all told not to play with our food as kids, but the banana bruiser proves that doing so can yield incredible results!