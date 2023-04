Marilyn Inglis was walking along a beach in Littlehampton, UK when she spotted this weird creature on the sand. She said that the bizarre animal was approximately two-feet long and "muscly." Based on Inglis's photo above below, Marine Conservation Society researchers "believe this is a thornback ray that has been fished and had its wings removed." Sure, either that or the remains of an aquatic alien that missed its boat home.

(Express)