Watch street art come to life in this wheat paste animation

I can't get over how cool this wheat paste animation is. The artist is Michael McAfee (@mcafee.design). First, the artist created a series of wheat paste stickers that depict a character in different stages of motion. Next, the stickers were pasted in various urban areas and turned into a stop motion animation. I love this technique and the way it looks when animated. What a fantastic idea!

From Instagram:

"Wheat paste animation by Michael McAfee.

@mcafee.design

•

88 frames, 88 different locations. Hand cut and wheatpasted around Chicago.

Branching out from my typical workflow and trying out techniques that many of my artist heroes have mastered. My experiments resulted in a wonked-out wheatpaste + stop-motion + digital art hybrid piece.

Inspired largely by the paper and stop motion work from a mentor of mine, @anismist 🙏"