"Intermittent technology issues" force Southwest Airlines to pause all operations

**Update The FAA has cleared Southwest's ground stop.

Southwest Airlines has asked the FAA to pause all of its departures. When The Points Guy reported the issue, over 30% of Southwest's flights had already been delayed. Expect it to worsen as the day goes on.

Southwest Airlines halted all of its operations on Tuesday morning, citing "intermittent technology issues."

More than 1,249 flights, or 30% of the airline's schedule, were delayed as of 11 a.m. ET, although that number was expected to increase throughout the day.

The airline said on Twitter that it did not have an estimated time frame for the issues to be resolved.

In a separate tweet, the FAA confirmed that Southwest had "requested the FAA pause the airline's departures." The airline did not immediately return TPG's request for comment.