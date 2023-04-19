Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen have somehow decided to work together again

The world was a drastically different place twelve years ago. In 2011, YouTube was only beginning to emerge as a major player in the entertainment world instead of being the juggernaut it is today. The concept of AI creating music tracks that are identical to living musicians was an exciting- albeit slightly farfetched- prospect. Flash forward to the present, and Universal Music Group is actively trying to prevent streaming services from using AI music on their platforms. Oh, and Charlie Sheen also had an epic meltdown in the public eye that turned the actor into a living meme.
The catalyst for Sheen's meltdown was obviously his unhealthy relationship with drugs and the like, but the person Sheen cited as the source of his antipathy was television producer Chuck Lorre. The beef between Lorre and Sheen became so explosive that the latter ended up leaving his lucrative gig at Two and a Half Men. According to Deadline, both Sheen and Lorre are looking to patch things up for a new project.
Time does heal all wounds. Twelve years after Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre's dramatic falling out on Two and a Half Men, the pair are back in business together, reuniting on Lorre's first Max comedy series How To Be a Bookie, I have learned.
In casting news sure to make headlines and turn How To Be a Bookie instantly into one of the most anticipated new series of the year, Sheen is set for a recurring role in the single-camera comedy headlined by Sebastian Maniscalco, which hails from Two and a Half Men studio Warner Bros. Television where Lorre is based. Reps for Max and WBTV declined comment.
The gig is part of a TV comeback for Sheen, who also is attached to star in dramedy project Ramble On from Doug Ellin, which has been shopped.