Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen have somehow decided to work together again

The world was a drastically different place twelve years ago. In 2011, YouTube was only beginning to emerge as a major player in the entertainment world instead of being the juggernaut it is today. The concept of AI creating music tracks that are identical to living musicians was an exciting- albeit slightly farfetched- prospect. Flash forward to the present, and Universal Music Group is actively trying to prevent streaming services from using AI music on their platforms. Oh, and Charlie Sheen also had an epic meltdown in the public eye that turned the actor into a living meme.

The catalyst for Sheen's meltdown was obviously his unhealthy relationship with drugs and the like, but the person Sheen cited as the source of his antipathy was television producer Chuck Lorre. The beef between Lorre and Sheen became so explosive that the latter ended up leaving his lucrative gig at Two and a Half Men. According to Deadline, both Sheen and Lorre are looking to patch things up for a new project.