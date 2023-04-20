Reckless driver plows through restaurant, injures cop in Manhattan — then flees on foot (video)

A 56-year-old North Carolina man was pulled over for his poor job switching lanes around West 39th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan yesterday. But rather than face a standard driving ticket, the gentleman sped off in reckless abandon, using his black Cadillac to take out a fire hydrant, plow through the seating area of an outdoor restaurant, miss a pedestrian by just inches, and send a police officer to the hospital. (See two videos from different angles, posted by Alecia Reid and CeFaan Kim below.)

Miraculously, nobody was killed, and the officer, who sustained a head injury, was stitched up and sent home.

After the driver's three-block escapade, in which his battered car finally got stuck, the unstable gentleman fled by foot. As of noon (ET) Thursday, police are still looking for him.

(Via ABC7NY)

🚨BREAKING🚨insane video from a traffic stop on E30th & Madison Ave that left an NYPD officer injured. Police are looking for a black vehicle with major front end damage. Stay clear of 30th st between 3rd & 5th aves due to road closures and the investigation. pic.twitter.com/RDC4nvNH8S — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) April 19, 2023