"420LIFE" Cannabis license plates spark high bids in Colorado DMV auction

Yesterday, the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles began auctioning 20 cannabis-themed vanity license plates. Six days remain to bid on the following plates, ending on April 27 at 4:20 p.m. The auction proceeds will go toward the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

Bidders are warned: "Never drive high. THC is proven to slow reaction time, reduce focus, and temporarily weaken problem solving skills. Consuming THC affects you differently than alcohol, but it impairs driving ability all the same. Keep your high harmless and off the road."

Here are the plates: