Cruel school bus driver punishes children by slamming on the brakes (video)

A school bus driver in Colorado was furious that the children he was driving were acting like children, so he "taught them a lesson" by slamming on the brakes. The Castlerock Elementary School students — from kindergarteners to 6th grade — slammed into windows and the seats in front of them, causing at least one child to allegedly bleed and another to cry from the cruel stunt. The 61-year-old gentleman, Brian Fitzgerald, defended himself by saying he was just an "old-school" kind of guy. He now faces 30 child abuse charges, according to ABC News, and was, naturally, fired from his job.

Watch KRDO's report on video below, which shows not just his abusive act, but also the exchange between the driver, a parent, and some of the children, posted by Mike Sington.

"Why did he do that?!" Colorado school bus driver Brian Fitzgerald decides to slam on the brakes to "teach kids a lesson". He's now facing 30 charges of child abuse. (Video: KRDO) pic.twitter.com/gUYS74EQTC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 21, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Castle Rock Elementary school bus video (screengrab)