Hurry to make this MacBook Pro yours for only $270

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: This refurbished MacBook Pro could make learning so much more portable and streamlined. It's now on sale for $268.99.

You never truly stop learning new things, even though there's been a shift in how we ingest information. We all had to sift through those massive encyclopedias as a kid, which was a nightmare in itself and only made worse by the social anxiety of knowing that the kid behind you also needed the same book. A more streamlined approach to info has given us all a sigh of relief unless you're using a garbage laptop.

If you want to continue your education without the annoyance of sifting through dozens of heavy textbooks, this refurbished MacBook Pro can do the trick. For a limited time, it's only $268.99 (reg. $536).

This pre-loved MacBook Pro is a great place to start when you're learning on the go, schooling someone else, or getting an education on pop culture via your favorite streaming platform. With an Intel Core i5, Retina display, and a 13.3" screen, this laptop allows you to keep both personal and professional business at the forefront. And because it's so lightweight, it truly is an incredible machine to carry around when you're on the move.

In terms of storage, you'll get 500GB to upload a cornucopia of different media and files. For those of us who are tech illiterate, that means you've got a ton of space for your photos, videos, music, schoolwork, work projects, and so much more.

If you need to FaceTime your classmate or colleague for a project, join a lecture, or virtually tutor people, the 720p FaceTime HD webcam ensures your video chatting needs are met. You'll have a crystal clear view of that one pesky kid you're helping (and who's clearly not listening while you attempt to help them not fail ECON 101).

Seamless WiFi connectivity means that you'll have easy access to a plethora of info online (say goodbye to the days of heavy A-Z encyclopedias). Learning has never been easier or more portable than with this laptop.

And you're worried about the whole refurbishment aspect, don't be. This product is listed with a grade "B" rating, meaning it may have a scuff or two, but it's been inspected to operate at factory standards. You'll save a buck or two with a pre-owned MacBook Pro and even do Mother Nature a favor too.

Grab this refurbished 13.3" MacBook Pro in silver now for just $268.99 (reg. $536).

Prices subject to change.