Techland puts up preliminary poll for Dying Light 3

Between Dying Light 2 and Dead Island 2, it feels like the market is a bit oversaturated with zombies at the moment – it's like 2009 all over again. Still, Dying Light (and Dead Island 1) developer Techland is clearly thinking about more: Dying Light director Tymon Smektala is already floating ideas for a third game on Twitter, apparently leaving certain key aspects up to the masses.

DISCLAIMER: This is not Dying Light 3 announcement :)



But – we were chatting today overseeing last details for the Gut Feeling update (3 days to go!), and we couldn't agree…



…so please help: if we do DL3, would you be most excited if the main hero was (as a "profession"): — Tymon Smektała (@smektalaTM) April 17, 2023

Granted, I never played the apparently middling sequel, but wasn't the first Dying Light's protagonist already a government agent? Retreading the classics aside, I feel like I'm suffering from zombie fatigue – the saminess of all of these games is ironically putting me at risk of becoming shambling and mindless myself.