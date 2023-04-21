YouTuber Markiplier to star in movie adaptation of indie horror game

There's a lot you can say about YouTuber Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, but he's certainly not one to rest on his laurels. He's well-known for going from ambitious project to ambitious project, and his latest may be his most ambitious yet: a movie based on indie horror sensation Iron Lung, which Fischbach is both directing and starring in.

I'm curious to see where he goes with this: for the uninitiated, Iron Lung takes place entirely in a rusty, one-room submarine, and the game itself is barely an hour long even if you really take your time. It'll take quite a few additions to get it up to feature-length, unless they're planning on having him do nothing but drive a submarine for 90 minutes.