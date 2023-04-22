See artist Theo Jansen's out-of-this-world sculpture "caterpillar" in action. Jansen is an artist and inventor who makes giant, intricate moving sculptures called "Strandbeests" that look both prehistoric and futuristic at the same time. Constructed from hundreds of small pvc pipes that look like bones, Jansen's "Caterpillar" invention moves with such perfect fluidity as it shimmies down the beach. Jansen's work is truly visionary. How cool would it be to see one of these sculptures walk around in person?

From Instagram: "Caterpillar pulled by strandbeest, 2022."