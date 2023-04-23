Canopic Studios makes incredible anatomy inspired ceramics. Many of their ceramic vessels are adorned with hauntingly beautiful little beings, such as the eyeless doll faces in this video. I like this bowl that uses a coat of glaze to depict the phases of the moon on the little faces. These screaming faces on a large vessel are one of my favorites- I'd absolutely love to have this beauty on my nightstand, as the caption suggests. Why buy a normal ceramic container when you can have one that stares at you through dozens of tiny eyes?