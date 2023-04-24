Ana de Armas finally addresses those pesky Wonder Woman rumors

Every few years, Hollywood decides that they're all in on a specific actor. Occasionally, Tinseltown's chosen "star" fizzles out even faster than the duration of their push. However, every once in a while, Hollywood's continued insistence on an actor yields a beautiful result, introducing the public to a new pop culture mainstay. As we speak, Ana de Armas is experiencing the latter as she's in the middle of a massive Hollywood push that has produced a slew of memorable roles and magnetic performances.

Throughout the industry's existence, Hollywood has had no shortage of beautiful international women with sultry accents that entice moviegoers into the theaters. Before the current Ana de Armas push, Hollywood was infatuated with Gal Gadot after his star-making performance in Wonder Woman. As Gadot's tenure as the Amazonian princess draws to a close with the dawn of James Gunn's DCU, Wonder Woman fans have started to speculate who might pick up the character's icon bracelets. One of the names frequently tossed around by fans is Ana de Armas, and according to Deadline, the actor has finally addressed the rumors surrounding her potential casting as Wonder Woman.