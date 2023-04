In this touching CBS Sunday Morning video, we see the incredible story of an unusual friendship. Lamar Johnson, who was serving a life sentence in Missouri for murder, began writing to retired schoolteacher Ginny Schrappen 25 years ago. Ginny believed in Lamar's innocence, and in February, he was finally exonerated. This video captures the emotional moment when 80-year-old Ginny welcomes her friend Lamar into her home. Awwww!!