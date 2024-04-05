Democrats unveil new bill to rename Miami prison after Donald Trump

In honor of Donald Trump's impending future, three Congressmen introduced a bill today to rename Miami Federal Prison after the former twice-impeached president.

Sponsored by Democratic Reps. Gerry Connolly (VA), Jared Moskowitz (FL), and John Garamendi (CA), the bill does not state whether gold paint would be supplied, but it would make "Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution" the first federal building to recognize the 91-times-charged bible salesman.

The proposed bill comes after the GOP unveiled their own proposal to change the name of Washington Dulles International Airport to "Donald J. Trump International Airport." But as that facility is already named after a Republican, coupled with the fact that the airport will most likely not be used by Trump in the near future, new prison signage seems like the winning strategy.

"When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles after Donald Trump, I said the more fitting option would be to rename a federal prison," said Connolly in a statement, via NBC News. "I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves."

And from Moskowitz: "Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings. But he's never had his name on a federal building before, and as a public servant I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality."