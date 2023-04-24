Watch Bebe Rexha & Snoop Dogg's Hanna-Barbera-inspired animated music video

Bebe Rexha got her start when her entry won her the Recording Academy's "Best Teen Songwriter" award, beating out 700 other entrants. She later penned Eminem's Grammy-winning "The Monster" and composed songs for artists such as Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas. In 2018, her debut album Expectations earned her two Grammy noms including Best New Artist. Now, the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter is set to release her second album, featuring the 420-friendly single "Satellite" with cannabis royalty, Snoop Dogg. Its music video is an animation inspired by classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

Cartoon Brew spoke to its creator, Juan M. Urbina of Venturia Animation Studios: