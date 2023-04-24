Watch Bebe Rexha & Snoop Dogg's Hanna-Barbera-inspired animated music video

Bebe Rexha got her start when her entry won her the Recording Academy's "Best Teen Songwriter" award, beating out 700 other entrants. She later penned Eminem's Grammy-winning "The Monster" and composed songs for artists such as Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas. In 2018, her debut album Expectations earned her two Grammy noms including Best New Artist. Now, the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter is set to release her second album, featuring the 420-friendly single "Satellite" with cannabis royalty, Snoop Dogg. Its music video is an animation inspired by classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons.
Cartoon Brew spoke to its creator, Juan M. Urbina of Venturia Animation Studios:
I've always been a sucker for all things H-B and I really like to draw in a graphic, straight line vs. curve line, way, a style made famous by the great Ed Benedict of course, so I always try to influence the crew in making these choices when they design not just the characters but also the layouts. I think the key to really nailing the look was to unlearn, to forget what you know from more modern, or should I say contemporary approaches. Since we know so much nowadays, the 2d animation craft is so refined, thanks in part to phenomena like the Disney Renaissance, for instance, they brought back a lot of those "how characters should look – how characters should move" rules. And these guys back in the 1960s weren't trying to compete with Walt Disney Feature quality animation, they were trying to make ends meet and deliver weekly episodes for tv.