Before they were Tears for Fears, they first performed as Graduate on a kids' show

Before hitting big fame in Tears for Fears in 1981, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith were part of a band called Graduate. The band was formed in 1978 in Bath, England, and had a short-lived run before disbanding in 1981. During this time, Graduate made an appearance on a British children's game show called Runaround, performing the song "Ever Met a Day." (via @the_vinyl_odyssey)

Wikipedia:

John Baker and Roland Orzabal were at school together and performed as the "Baker Brothers" in local pubs and clubs from 1977, when both were aged 16. The name Graduate came from the fact that they used to open shows with a cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson", which was featured in the movie The Graduate.

Behold: