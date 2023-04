An evil genius named Dan Oliver has made perhaps the greatest contribution yet to the current the AI-generated content trend: a pizza commercial.

Specifically, a retro-styled ad for a fake restaurant called Pepperoni Hug Spot, with script, visuals, and audio all generated by various AI engines. The result feels like a perfect successor to Too Many Cooks, except accidental and made by computers.

Now…ARE YOU READY FOR BEST PIZZA OF LIFE?

This whole advert was created using AI. The script was generated by GPT4; images by Midjourney; video clips by Runway Gen2; VO by Eleven Labs; and music by Soundraw AI Music. And the result is FUCKING TERRIFYING! pic.twitter.com/RLVAemCei8 — Dan Oliver (@danoliver) April 25, 2023

And for the non-embed viewers: