UK regulator blocks Microsoft-Activision merger

One of the biggest ongoing stories in the entire gaming industry has finally come to a definitive close… for now, at least. Microsoft's massive acquisition of gaming giant Activision has been officially blocked by the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority after protracted proceedings and numerous complaints by rivals such as Sony, citing concerns over damaging competition.

We've prevented @Microsoft from purchasing @Activision over concerns the deal would damage competition in the #CloudGaming market, leading to less innovation and choice for UK #gamers. ☁️https://t.co/SdXt1rYAkZ pic.twitter.com/prWcDI7Evt — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) April 26, 2023

It seems we'll have to contend with just our usual number of megacorporations for the time being. As someone with no stake in the eternal console wars, I still see this as a good thing – the fewer monopolies, the better, although Microsoft is already planning to appeal…