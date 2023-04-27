Amazing Miami rave & club flyers from the 1990s

My wife often tells amazing stories of her time throwing parties in Miami, in the '90s, but I've never seen any proof those parties actually happened. Not to say I don't believe her! But it's nice to finally have access to this wonderful Instagram account, which shares rave fliers from that very specific place and time.



What's doubly interesting is how much contemporary graphic design is trying so hard to bring these vibes back. Just take a look at the new releases at your local record store or on your favorite streaming service to see countless record covers ever so innocently try to capture these amazing textures and colors of a wonderful bygone era. I loved it then, and I love it now.