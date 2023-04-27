Astonishing new photo of Martian moon Deimos reveals most detail ever seen

The UAE Space Agency's "Hope Probe" in orbit around Mars captured this magnificent new image of the Red Planet and its moon Deimos. The most detailed photo of Deimos, it was taken just 100km above the surface of Mars.

"Previously, theories suggested that Deimos was an outer asteroid captured in Martian orbit," tweeted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. "However, the Hope Probe's instruments and team have shown that the moon was once a part of Mars and separated from it millions of years ago, much like Earth's moon."

From Arabian Business: