Man arrested for trying to sell a human penis (not his) at a shopping mall

A 32-year-old man is in court after attempting to sell a dismembered member at a shopping mall in Butterworth, South Africa. The penis did not belong to the seller but rather a 68-year-old man who is currently in the hospital. From the TimesLive:

The suspect appeared in court on Monday and the case is due to be transferred to Mthatha, where he is expected to face a charge of attempted murder, said [police spokesperson Majola] Nkohli.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised the community for arresting the suspect. "This is a despicable and cruel act. The actions of the suspect are inhumane and justice must take its course," Mene said.