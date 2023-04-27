Sly doggo acts nonchalant before snatching a cat's snack (video)

A beautiful but simple orange cat is no match for a hilariously crafty pup, who pretends to be checking out a floor mat while his feline friend plays with her food. But watch how quick the small dog moves in when he sees an opening, snatching the kitty treat so fast she never sees it coming (or going, as it were). I laughed out loud all three times I watched this clip (see video below, posted on Reddit by drunkgroundsquirrel).

Via Hindustan Times